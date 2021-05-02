Josiah Norman stabbing: Two more charged with murder
Two more people have been charged with murder after the death of a teenager who was stabbed in the street.
Josiah Norman, 17, died in hospital after being attacked in Peveril Road, Salford, on 21 April.
Kellan Gummery, 18, of Bridson Street, Salford, and Dillon Saunders, 19, of Stowell Street, Salford, have been charged with murder.
They are due before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Kaylan Crankshaw, 27, of Dauntsey Avenue, Salford, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in court last Monday after they were also charged with murder.
