Local elections 2021: Greater Manchester gets ready for Super Thursday
- Published
When the political pundits talk about Super Thursday, it could be Greater Manchester on 6 May that they have in mind.
One metro mayor, one city mayor and at least two sets of councillors up for election in all 10 local authorities - a result of the Covid-induced postponement of last year's polls.
The big one is the metro mayor, which in the hands of the incumbent, the Labour candidate Andy Burnham, has been established as one of the highest profile political roles in England.
As police and crime commissioner and with far-reaching powers over transport, housing, planning and skills, it's a job that has more responsibilities than any mayor outside London.
The mayor is there to represent eight boroughs, two cities and almost three million people.
Winning 63% of the vote last time, Mr Burnham is favourite to get three more years, but the Conservative candidate Laura Evans, buoyed by the party's success in winning five new MPs in Greater Manchester the last time the public voted, is talking up the prospects of an upset.
The Tories were a way behind second last time on 22% but four years in politics is a long, long time, a point the Liberal Democrats and the Greens are making as they also hope for a growth in support since 2017.
In total, there are nine candidates in the running and they are (listed alphabetically):
- Nick Buckley (Reform UK)
- Andy Burnham (Labour)
- Laura Evans (Conservative)
- Marcus Farmer (Independent)
- Melanie Horrocks (Green Party)
- Simon Lepori (Liberal Democrats)
- Alec Marvel (Independent)
- Stephen Morris (English Democrats)
- David Sutcliffe (Independent)
Next on the list in the region is the Salford city mayor, a role created in 2012 after a referendum and it's been Labour's ever since.
The mayor is effectively the leader of the Labour-dominated council, where this year it's an all-out election due to changes to the ward boundaries.
In other boroughs, there's more jeopardy.
The Conservatives are throwing everything at Bury, with minister visits galore. Senior Labour figures keep appearing as well and it's because Labour currently holds the council with a majority of just three.
In 2019, both of the town's parliamentary seats went to the Tories and the party hopes worries about plans to build homes on the green belt, among other issues, could see Bury fall to no overall control, with a Conservative-led administration a possible consequence should that happen.
The green belt issue is also front and centre in Stockport, where a Labour-minority administration is hanging on by a thread.
Here it is the Liberal Democrats who are excited at the prospect of deposing Labour, but it has been years since anyone had a full majority in Stockport and a coalition council of some sorts is the only realistic prospect this time round as well.
Finally, Bolton could also be one to watch.
It is currently Greater Manchester's only borough led by a Conservative, despite Labour being the largest party, but a multi-coloured patchwork of parties and independents who managed to form a functioning administration has fractured of late.
And we will have to wait longer this year to find out how the results are shaking down.
Stockport is the only local authority counting overnight on Thursday with the rest waiting until Friday daytime.
And the mayoral candidates for Salford and Greater Manchester will have to wait until Saturday to find out if they have got the jobs they are after for the next three years.
ENGLAND'S ELECTIONS: THE BASICS
What's happening? On 6 May, people across England will vote for new councillors, mayors and police and crime commissioners.
Why does it matter? When parties win control of a council, they decide policies for your area which could affect services ranging from social care to rubbish collection. Find out more about what councils do.
Who can vote? Anyone who lives in England, is registered to vote and aged 18 or over on 6 May is eligible. Find your local election here.
