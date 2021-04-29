BBC News

Manchester bomb disposal team called over 'suspicious items'

Published
image captionA man aged in his 20s has been arrested

A bomb disposal team has been called in and homes evacuated after "suspicious items" were found at a building in Manchester.

Officers were first called to the building in Chester Road, Old Trafford, at about midnight amid reports of a man making threats.

Police said a large number of surrounding apartments had since been evacuated as a precaution.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.

