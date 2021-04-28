Manchester Arena Inquiry: Police chief regrets taking taxi to bomb scene
A police chief has expressed regret and "professional embarrassment" after he arrived at the Manchester Arena in a taxi nearly three hours after the bombing which killed 22 people.
British Transport Police (BTP) Supt Kyle Gordon was off-duty and not on-call on the night of 22 May 2017.
An inquiry into the attack heard he was appointed bronze commander on the night, despite being in Blackpool.
He said he regretted that he did not find another way to get to the scene.
Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds more injured when Salman Abedi detonated a bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at about 22:30 BST on 22 May 2017.
The inquiry heard Cdr Gordon, who was a BTP superintendent at the time but is now a commander with the Met Police, was in Blackpool, where he had temporary accommodation, at the time of the bombing.
He was tasked to attend the venue at 23:12 and was recorded as being on-scene at 01:23, the hearing was told.
Cdr Gordon said he tried to call a colleague in Blackpool to see if there was a police car available but had to leave a voicemail message.
He admitted he did not try to call his force control room or Lancashire Police.
The inquiry heard he waited about 30 minutes for a taxi to arrive, leaving Blackpool at about 23:30.
"There are decisions we make in policing that with retrospect are easier to justify than others," he said.
"It is a matter of some personal regret and professional embarrassment that on the night I didn't find another way to get to the scene."
Cdr Gordon said he did not have his day book, police radio or access to a police vehicle that night and his personal car was in Northern Ireland, where he had travelled from that morning.
During the journey he spoke to BTP Ch Insp Andrea Graham, who he believed was in command until he arrived.
He said, because of that, he then diverted the taxi to his office in Manchester to put on his uniform and pick up a police radio.
The hearing was told his taxi was then held up by police road blocks.
Cdr Gordon agreed with policing experts appointed by the inquiry that there was "little evidence" he was able to influence BTP actions or operational decisions during his taxi journey.
The inquiry continues.