Covid: NHS pay protester launches legal action over £10k fine
- Published
The organiser of an NHS pay protest who was fined £10,000 for breaching Covid rules has launched a legal challenge to have the penalty overturned.
Karen Reissmann, 61, was fined for the rally in Manchester on 7 March against a proposed 1% pay rise for NHS workers.
She claimed it was "unlawful and unfair" and "deters others" from protesting.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it would not be appropriate to comment as it was an "ongoing case".
Ms Reissmann said she had issued a pre-action letter to GMP warning she will seek a judicial review unless the fine is withdrawn.
About 40 people attended the protest, which the mental health nurse described as "safe" and "socially distanced".
"We felt we had to stand up for the health service we work in," she said.
"We believed if we acted safely it would be OK."
Protests were illegal under England's lockdown regulations at the time of the demonstration, the Home Office said.
However, Ms Reissmann claimed there was "no blanket ban on protests" under the Covid regulations.
"Ten thousand pounds is an enormous amount of money," she said, adding it was "unfair and disproportionate" and "deterred other people from fighting".
"It's really important people know they have a right to protest therefore we're taking it to court to fight for that right to be established in law.
"I'm prepared to take it to the High Court if the government and the police don't back down."
The fine was reviewed by GMP at Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham's request.
Deputy Mayor Bev Hughes previously said it was issued after the organiser had refused to comply with officers.
Actress Maxine Peake backed an appeal to pay the fixed penalty notice which has raised more than £18,000, while £40,000 has been pledged on a crowdfunding page to cover legal costs.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk