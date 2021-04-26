Handforth Parish Council chairman quits in latest meeting
- Published
The chairman of an infamous parish council whose Zoom meeting went viral after it descended into chaos has resigned.
Handforth Parish Council's December meeting was tinged with controversy as Brian Tolver told stand-in clerk Jackie Weaver she had "no authority here".
Mr Tolver, 74, quit at the Cheshire council's latest meeting but did not give a reason.
One fellow councillor claimed it was from the fallout of the Zoom.
Ms Weaver, 62, removed the chairman, who recently apologised for losing "my cool" but insisted he was right in that meeting.
Councillor Susan Moore said she thought the chairman had quit as his grip on power had weakened in the wake of the Jackie Weaver controversy.
She said: "He is isolated on the council as his allies have not been seen since that meeting with Jackie Weaver.
"He has no power so he cannot do what he wants. He should have apologised for his behaviour but he didn't."
Mr Tolver said at Tuesday's meeting: "I intend to resign as chair at the end of this meeting."
Yet he refused to elaborate and denied councillor John's Smith's claim that it was for his support for the parish council to be abolished with a proposed merger with neighbouring Wilmslow.
Mr Tolver added: "I am resigning but not for those reasons."
Millions of viewers have watched the December meeting, which included shouting, a disruptive phone call and councillors being ejected.
Mr Tolver accused rival councillors of calling it illegally and said: "You have no authority here, Jackie Weaver. No authority at all."
Vice-chairman Aled Brewerton, 36, also shouted: "Read the standing orders. Read them and understand them."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk