Leigh rape: Teenage boy over attack on girl near park bailed
- Published
A teenage boy who was arrested on suspicion of raping a 14-year-old girl has been bailed.
The girl was attacked on open land near Westleigh Park in Leigh, Wigan, between 16:00 and 17:30 BST on Thursday.
Greater Manchester Police said a 14-year-old boy who was arrested on Saturday had been bailed.
The force spokesman said there was "not believed to be any wider threat to the public", but patrols in the area had been increased.
