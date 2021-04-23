Ashton attack: Father assaulted in front of toddler at home
A father was attacked with a machete in front of his young son in a burglary at his home.
The man, 29, was set upon after four balaclava-clad men smashed his car and before breaking into his house in Tenbury Drive, Ashton-in-Makerfield, on Wednesday night, police said.
The child was not injured but his father was taken to hospital injuries to his hands and legs.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
The men were dressed in black and were also carrying a sledgehammer.
Det Con Paul Sumner said: "This is a shocking incident where a man was brutally assaulted in his own home in front of his young toddler who was present in the room at the time.
"This was a terrifying ordeal, and I understand that this incident may understandably cause alarm
"I would like to reassure residents that we are treating this incident seriously and will have an increased police presence in the area as we continue our investigation."
The victim has since been released from hospital.