Manchester bus drivers 'attacked and abused over refusal to strike'
- Published
Bus drivers who have refused to take part in a strike over pay have faced abuse and intimidation from union activists, an operator has claimed.
Go North West said it wanted to see "respect and restraint" after logging 38 incidents since industrial action began in Manchester on 28 February.
Those include a driver being physically assaulted, rocks being thrown at buses and nails being scattered at a depot.
The Unite union said it had no evidence of intimidation by its members.
In documents shown to the BBC, the company said a union official was spotted filming drivers in their cabs.
The firm said that practice had been copied by other activists, who had filmed a driver from inside and outside their bus and posted the footage online alongside abusive messages.
'Completely unacceptable'
It said it had received reports of a driver being physically attacked, a worker's partner being verbally abused, the word scab - a term used to refer to company workers who cross picket lines - being daubed on a driver's front door and white paint being poured over a car.
A spokesman for the firm said eggs and rocks had been thrown at buses, vehicle windows had been smashed and nails and screws had been scattered on the road outside a depot.
He said working drivers were "facing harassment on a daily basis simply because they are trying to operate a bus service".
"That is completely unacceptable," he said, adding that the company urged activists "to conduct themselves with respect and restraint".
A Unite spokesman said it had no evidence of any officials or members taking part in intimidation.
He added that the union would take action if any member was found to have been involved in such activities.