Covid: Woman, 101, meets great-grandson for first time
A bed-bound 101-year-old woman has met her 14th great-grandson for the first time now lockdown rules have been eased.
Grace Emery, who lives at Redwalls Nursing Home in Northwich, Cheshire, has not been able to see her family since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Care home staff said six-month-old Xander was "full of smiles" when Ms Emery held him on Wednesday.
Xander's grandmother Pauline Hutchinson said it was a "very special milestone".
She said family visits to the care home during lockdown had been "impossible".
Staff who have cared for Ms Emery since she became bed-bound in 2019 said seeing her meet little Xander was a "precious moment".
Ms Hutchinson said Xander was partly named after his great-grandmother as his middle name is Zane, which means Grace in Arabic.
She said her mother was "surprised" at first, but then "smiled widely" as she held him.
Ms Hutchinson said the visit was "very special", adding: "When he is older, Xander will be told of how he visited his remarkable great-grandma for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Grace watched him all the time with a gentle smile on her face."