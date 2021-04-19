Stockport crash: Man dies after car refuses to stop for police
A man has died in a crash after a car which failed to stop for police struck three other vehicles.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a Fiat Punto collided with a BMW and two parked cars on the A6 Wellington Road North, near the Crossley Road junction, in Stockport at 01:00 GMT.
The force said the Fiat had "earlier" failed to stop for officers and the man, in his 20s, died at the scene.
Two men, in their 20s, in the BMW suffered minor injuries.
A GMP spokesman said the crash had been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.
