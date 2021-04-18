Stretford stabbing: Man charged with murder
A man has been charged with the murder of another man who was fatally stabbed in the chest.
Emile Anderson, 50, was attacked during a row at a property in Davyhulme Road, Stretford, at about 21:40 BST on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.
He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Gilvy Anderson, 58, of Davyhulme Road, Stretford has been charged with murder. He is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Monday.
