Stretford stabbing: Murder arrest after man, 50, dies
- Published
A murder inquiry has begun after a man who was stabbed in the chest following a row later died.
The 50-year-old victim was attacked in Davyhulme Road, Stretford, at about 21:40 BST on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.
He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A 58-year-old man is being held on suspicion of murder. Police called it an "isolated incident" and asked for anyone with information to call them.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Wilkinson, said: "I would like to reassure the public that we have made an arrest and are not looking for anyone else at this time."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.