Moss Side stabbing: Gang jailed for killing teenager
- Published
A gang has been jailed for killing a teenager who was stabbed in the heart while he was playing football.
Mohamoud Mohamed, 17, died after he was attacked by four teenagers in Moss Side, Manchester, on 26 July.
Jamall Walters, 18, Daneaco Reid, 19, Romeo Daley, 18, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were acquitted of Mohamoud's murder.
However, they were found guilty of manslaughter following a trial at Manchester Crown Court.
Greater Manchester Police said Mohamoud was approached by the teenagers who instantly drew weapons and began to chase him.
Mohamoud was stabbed by the gang once in the chest, before he made off into an alleyway where he was followed by the group.
Walters walked away from the alleyway first and was seen on CCTV to put what is believed to have been a firearm into his waistband, police said.
The other three followed, leaving Mohamoud in the alleyway with fatal injuries.
A post-mortem examination found Mohamoud had also suffered shallow stab wounds to his face.
The 17-year-old defendant was arrested near the scene after also being injured in the attack.
Daley eventually handed himself into police, while Walters and Reid were found in hiding in Monsall, Manchester.
It was later discovered Reid had filmed a video of himself rapping about Mohamoud's death.
Following the sentencing, Mohamoud's family said he "meant everything and more to those who had the privilege of knowing him".
Det Ch Insp Benjamin Cottam said the teenagers "clearly acted collectively with a joint intention to at the very least cause Mohamoud serious harm".
Walters, who also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, was sentenced to 13 years and six months.
Reid, Daley and the 17-year-old, who also pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon, were sentenced to 15, 14, and 12 years respectively.
