Wigan buildings 'decarbonised' in £5.7m energy project
Five public buildings are to have solar panels installed as part of a £5.7m "decarbonisation" project in Wigan.
Lower-energy LED lighting and renewable water heaters will also be installed in facilities including Leigh Sports Village and Makerfield Way Depot in Greater Manchester.
In 2020, the government invited councils to bid for cash to reduce carbon usage in public buildings.
Wigan Council has a net-zero carbon target to reach by 2038.
It comes after the authority declared a climate emergency in July 2019.
Howe Bridge Leisure Centre, the Turnpike in Leigh and a Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) school are also to receive the funding.
Air-source heat pumps, which absorb heat from the outside air to boil hot water, would be installed at the leisure centre and at the Turnpike, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The council approved the grant application on Thursday.
Labour councillor Paul Prescott said the plans would put the town "on the path" to achieving its net-zero carbon target.