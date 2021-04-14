Suspected cannabis farm worth £5m found in Manchester
A suspected cannabis farm worth an estimated £5m has been found in Manchester city centre.
Officers made the discovery at a warehouse on Heyrod Street at about 05:30 BST on Monday.
Greater Manchester Police have seized about 4,000 plants, which were growing over four floors of the building near Adair Street and Betley Street.
Det Insp Geoffrey Machent confirmed no arrests had been made and urged anyone with information to come forward.
"As a result of this find, we've removed a significant amount of suspected cannabis that may have ended up on the streets of Greater Manchester," he said.
