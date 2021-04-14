Salford fire 'decimates' rare wildlife habitat
- Published
Wildlife including lizards and insects have been harmed in a fire at a rare heath habitat, an environmental charity said.
Firefighters were called to Little Woolden Moss in Salford, Greater Manchester on Monday.
The fire "decimated" around 500 sq m (5382 sq ft) of peat land, the Wildlife Trust said.
The cause of the fire is unknown, although the Wildlife Trust believe it was started deliberately.
The charity said it was "extremely concerned" for the animals who live in the habitat, which included common lizard, field voles and rare bog bush cricket.
A spokeswoman said there had been ""repeated acts of vandalism" in the area in recent years.
She said she was "absolutely devastated" by the blaze and it was "hard to ascertain the extent of the damage to the plants and animals".
The incident has been reported to Greater Manchester Police.