Manchester Arena Inquiry: Dad helping arena victims 'told to leave by police'
- Published
A father who tried to help victims of the Manchester Arena bombing was ordered to leave the area by armed police, the public inquiry into the 2017 attack has heard.
Daren Buckley from Salford was leaving the arena with his son when the explosion happened.
He went to the foyer to help but was told to leave after 20 minutes as police said it was a "crime scene".
Mr Buckley said he replied: "Somebody has got to help".
He described covering his son's eyes to stop him seeing the aftermath of the bombing.
Twenty two people died and hundreds more were injured when Salman Abedi detonated a device at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.
Mr Buckley from Swinton told the inquiry as he and his son were walking towards the foyer at the end of the concert "there was a huge flash and bang and the doors sort of slammed towards us".
He said he was trained in first aid and had left his son with a member of staff and then went to the City Room to assist casualties.
He told the hearing armed police officers had come in and said: "You need to leave the area, you're in a crime scene".
"I said yeah it's obvious...but it's a case of nobody's helping so somebody has got to help," he said.
The court heard he left the scene and went to collect his son.
He said he was later told to go back through the City Room to leave the area as "it was the safest route as it had been checked".
As they walked through he said he had covered his 21-year-old son's eyes to shield him from seeing the impact of the blast.
The hearing earlier heard the elder brother of the Manchester Arena bomber will be told he must appear in person to give evidence at the public inquiry into what happened.
The inquiry continues.