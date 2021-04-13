Manchester Arena Inquiry: Best friends injured in arena bomb blast
- Published
A woman has described how she and her best friend were knocked off their feet when they passed the Manchester Arena bomber as he detonated his device.
Millie Tomlinson, who was 17, at the time, was at the Ariana Grande concert with her friend Lucy Jarvis.
She told the inquiry into the attack how she felt "a warm gush of air" and her body being "thrown around".
She said a man treated her wounds and found her mum before driving them both to hospital after the explosion.
Ms Tomlinson, from Wigan, Greater Manchester, was linking arms with her friend as they left the concert in May 2017.
Suicide bomber Salman Abedi was standing yards away, surrounded by parents, waiting for the crowds to emerge into the City Room foyer of the venue.
Both teenagers, then aged 17, were hurt as Abedi detonated his homemade device, killing 22 bystanders and injuring hundreds more.
Ms Tomlinson, now aged 21, told the hearing in Manchester: "As we came through the foyer I remember I had my phone because I was going to phone my mum.
"All of a sudden I felt like this warm gush of air hit me and I felt really warm, like when you jump in a pool.
"I felt my body getting thrown around. I remember going into a ball. I had my eyes closed.
"I opened my eyes, I could see loads of smoke.
"I could see loads of people on the ground, like the victims, on the ground.
"I could see Lucy and me had been blown apart."
She continued: "We both just looked at each other and knew something really bad had happened and we managed to get up and run back through the doors.
"I remember feeling like I could not run, but did not know why. A bolt had gone through my shoe and foot.
"I could tell Lucy was quite severely injured.
"At this point Lucy sat down on the steps and said she could not walk and was going to die, and I could tell she was losing lots of blood."
Ms Tomlinson had also suffered injuries to her fingers and struggled to work a phone, but managed to call Ms Jarvis's mother to say there had been a bombing.
Ms Jarvis was taken from the arena by emergency responders while Robert MacFarlane, a first aider working for the arena, wrapped Ms Tomlinson's injured fingers up and took her outside.
The street was in "chaos", Ms Tomlinson said, but she managed to meet up with her mother and grandmother.
The pair had earlier driven them to the event, and Mr MacFarlane drove them all to Manchester Royal Infirmary.
The inquiry continues.