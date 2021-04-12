Elections 2021: Greater Manchester and Salford mayor candidates
People in Greater Manchester will head to the polls on 6 May to elect a regional mayor.
The residents of Salford will also elect a city mayor.
Both elections were originally meant to take place in May 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.
Counting centres have yet to be finalised due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Nominations for both polls closed on 8 April with the following candidates declared (listed alphabetically).
Greater Manchester Mayor: Candidates (listed alphabetically)
Nick Buckley, Reform UK
Nick Buckley, who was awarded an OBE in 2019 for his charity work in Greater Manchester, will stand for Reform UK.
Andy Burnham, Labour
Andy Burnham, who has held the role since 2017, will be standing for re-election as the Labour and Co-operative Party candidate.
Laura Evans, Conservative
Former Trafford councillor Laura Evans, who has clashed with the mayor's office over the proposals for a Greater Manchester Clean Air Zone, is standing for the Conservatives.
Marcus Farmer, Independent
Marcus Farmer Stood as an independent candidate in the previous mayoral election.
Melanie Horrocks, Green
Former parliamentary candidate Melanie Horrocks has been chosen to represent the Green Party in the mayoral elections.
Simon Lepori, Liberal Democrats
Simon Lepori, who has been a candidate in council elections and the 2019 general election, has been chosen to represent the Liberal Democrats.
Alec Marvel
Alec Marvel will be running as an independent candidate in the mayoral election.
Stephen Morris, English Democrats
Stephen Morris, the general secretary for the Workers of England trade union, will be standing for the English Democrats, having represented the party at the 2017 mayoral election.
David Sutcliffe, Independent
David Sutcliffe, a former Greater Manchester Police officer, will be standing as a self-styled "anti-corruption" candidate.
All details provided by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Salford City Mayor: Candidates (listed alphabetically)
Stuart Cremins
Paul Dennett, Labour
Wendy Olsen, Green Party
Stephen Ord, Independent
Jake Overend, Liberal Democrats
Arnie Saunders, Conservative
