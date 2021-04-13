Eccles taxi driver drives into canal after sat nav error
A taxi driver who drove into a canal after following his sat nav device had to be rescued by police.
The driver had made a left turn off Bridgewater Way in Eccles, Greater Manchester, and drove into the Bridgewater Canal on Sunday evening, police said.
Officers hauled out the black vehicle and rescued the driver, who the force said was "embarrassed".
Greater Manchester Police said it was a "very lucky escape".
