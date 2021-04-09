Greensill Capital: 440 jobs cut after lender's collapse
- Published
The collapse of financial firm Greensill Capital has led to 440 staff losing their jobs, administrators have revealed.
Grant Thornton said 305 redundancies would be made at the firm's head office in Warrington, with the rest in London.
It follows reports former Prime Minister David Cameron sent messages to the chancellor's private phone last year to ask for help for the bank.
Greensill Capital fell into administration in March.
The firm has four buildings at the Cheshire site at Daresbury Park and another office in London's West End.
Labour Weaver Vale MP Mike Amesbury said those affected were "casualties of an unsustainable business model".
Grant Thornton said the redundancies were "regrettable".
The staff who were impacted were informed on 12 March.