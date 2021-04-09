BBC News

Greater Manchester Police officer held over workplace sexual assault

Published
image copyrightRichard Turner-Online
image captionGreater Manchester Police said it received reports of misconduct in its workplace

A serving police officer has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in connection with an investigation into misconduct in the workplace, police have said.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a 47-year-old man had been arrested and suspended from his role.

A force spokeswoman said the misconduct allegations were being investigated by GMP's Professional Standards Branch.

She added that the arrested officer remains in custody for questioning.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.