Greater Manchester Police officer held over workplace sexual assault
- Published
A serving police officer has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in connection with an investigation into misconduct in the workplace, police have said.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a 47-year-old man had been arrested and suspended from his role.
A force spokeswoman said the misconduct allegations were being investigated by GMP's Professional Standards Branch.
She added that the arrested officer remains in custody for questioning.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.