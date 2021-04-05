Boy, 10, on scooter injured in Wythenshawe truck crash
A 10-year-old boy suffered a "very serious leg injury" when the scooter he was riding was involved in a crash with a truck in Manchester.
The child was hurt at 15:10 GMT on Saturday at the junction of Baycroft Grove and Moorcroft Road in Wythenshawe.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he was taken to hospital after the smash with a Ford Transit flatbed truck.
No arrests have been made. The boy was riding a seated scooter.
GMP has appealed for witnesses.
PC Jody Oakley said: "This collision has resulted in a young boy receiving a very serious leg injury and our thoughts are with him as he recovers in hospital."
