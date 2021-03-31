Tameside £500k cannabis farm discovered by police
- Published
Four men have been arrested after police discovered a cannabis farm capable of producing £500,000 worth of the drug.
More than 700 cannabis plants were found by Greater Manchester Police in a disused building on a farm in Sunnyside Lane, Droylsden.
The men were held on suspicion of cannabis production and remained in custody for questioning.
Officers cordoned off the site following Tuesday's raid.
Supt Paul Walker said concerns had been raised about the farm from nearby residents.
Officers believe the site was linked to an organised crime group involved in drugs and people trafficking.
Supt Walker added the operation made a "significant dent in the supply of controlled drugs" across the UK.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk