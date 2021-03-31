BBC News

Tameside £500k cannabis farm discovered by police

Published
image copyrightGMP
image captionMore than 700 cannabis plants were discovered at the farm in Droylsden

Four men have been arrested after police discovered a cannabis farm capable of producing £500,000 worth of the drug.

More than 700 cannabis plants were found by Greater Manchester Police in a disused building on a farm in Sunnyside Lane, Droylsden.

The men were held on suspicion of cannabis production and remained in custody for questioning.

Officers cordoned off the site following Tuesday's raid.

Supt Paul Walker said concerns had been raised about the farm from nearby residents.

Officers believe the site was linked to an organised crime group involved in drugs and people trafficking.

Supt Walker added the operation made a "significant dent in the supply of controlled drugs" across the UK.

image copyrightGMP
image captionFour men were arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis and remain in custody for questioning

