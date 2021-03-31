Oldham police officer paralysed by blood clot completes 300-mile charity run
- Published
A police officer who had to learn to walk again after a blood clot formed on his brain has completed a 300-mile run in support of the staff who helped him.
Tim Greenwood, from Oldham in Greater Manchester was left temporarily paralysed when he suffered a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis in 2019.
The 42-year-old detective sergeant said he ran 10 miles a day in March as a "thank you" to those who cared for him.
"If it wasn't for them, my kids wouldn't have a dad," he said.
Mr Greenwood was admitted to the Royal Oldham Hospital in September 2019 after suffering severe headaches and placed in an induced coma for four weeks when it was found that the clot had formed in his brain as a consequence of an unknown ear infection.
He was later transferred to Salford Royal where he was cared for by a specialist neurology team who helped him learn to walk again.
'Fantastic recovery'
The father-of-two still has the clot, which prevents him from playing contact sport and driving.
He said he took up the running challenge because he wanted to show his "appreciation to the staff that saved my life".
His efforts have raised more than £7,000 for NorthCare Charity, which supports both hospitals where he was treated.
Royal Oldham intensive care nurses Helen Barrow and Lynne Charles were among those cheering the Oldham Athletic fan on as he crossed the finishing line at the club's Boundary Park stadium, flanked by his daughter Isabelle and son Noah, who ran the last lap with him.
Ms Barrow said Mr Greenwood had been "incredibly sick", so to "see him 18 months later, completing a 300-mile run, is remarkable".
She added that the Royal Oldham team were "over the moon" with his "fantastic recovery" and "humbled" by the challenge he had taken on.