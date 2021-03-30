BBC News

Walkden fire: Men guilty of murdering mother in house blaze

image copyrightFamily handouts
image captionLia, Demi, Brandon, Lacie and their mother Michelle Pearson were sleeping when the fire broke out

Two men have been found guilty of murdering a mother who died 20 months after being injured in a fire at her home that killed four of her children.

Michelle Pearson, 37, died almost two years after the petrol bomb attack at the house in Walkden, Greater Manchester, in December 2017.

Zak Bolland, 26, and David Worrall, 28, were convicted of murdering her four children at an earlier trial.

The pair will be sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on 21 April.

Courtney Brierley, 23, will be sentenced at the same hearing after previously pleading guilty to the manslaughter of Mrs Pearson.

Demi Pearson, 15, eight-year-old Brandon and Lacie, seven, died in the blaze while Mrs Pearson was rescued along with her three-year-old daughter Lia, who died in hospital two days later.

Her eldest son, Kyle, 16, managed to escape the fire through a window.

Mrs Pearson "clung on to life" after suffering 68% burns to her body but died on 25 August 2019, the court heard.

image copyrightGMP
image captionZak Bolland (left) and David Worrall have been found guilty of murder

The arson attack was the culmination of a series of tit-for-tat attacks, jurors were told.

The court heard Bolland and Worrall carried it out in a feud with Mrs Pearson's son Kyle.

