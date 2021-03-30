Manchester 'Kill the Bill' protest: Arrested woman left exposed in underwear
A mayor has asked police for a "full explanation" of how a female protester came to be partially exposed while being arrested during a demonstration.
Andy Burnham, who as the region's mayor is responsible for overseeing Greater Manchester Police (GMP), said he had inquired about Saturday's protest.
One of 18 people arrested during the Police and Crime Bill demonstration was a woman whose underwear was exposed.
GMP said a photograph shared on social media made for "uncomfortable viewing".
A force spokesperson added: "We are aware of the images and videos of a woman partially exposed when being arrested following Saturday's protest in the city centre, which make for uncomfortable viewing.
"An urgent review is under way to establish the circumstances and an update will follow in due course."
I have started by asking @gmpolice to provide a full explanation of what happened.— Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) March 29, 2021
Mass gatherings are banned under coronavirus legislation in England and anyone breaching regulations can be fined.
Restrictions were slightly eased so that, from Monday, six people or two households could again meet outdoors.
Police earlier described the Kill the Bill protest as "largely peaceful", but said "significant disruption" had been caused by protesters sitting on the Metrolink tracks in St Peter's Square.
GMP said officers gave repeated warnings to people who were obstructing the tram lines before making the arrests.
