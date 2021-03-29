Leigh canal death: Three teenagers charged with murder
Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of a man whose body was found in a canal in Greater Manchester.
Scott Anderton's body was found in the Leeds and Liverpool Canal near King Street in Leigh just before 07:00 GMT on Thursday.
The 33-year-old had suffered stab wounds and blunt trauma, police said.
Liam Bailey, 18, of Diamond Street in Leigh, and two boys, aged 16 and 17, will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court charged with his murder.
The two boys cannot be named for legal reasons.
Paying tribute to Mr Anderton, his family said he "had the cheekiest smile, which was infectious".
They described him as "our diamond in the mud".
