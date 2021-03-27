Arrests after body found in Leeds and Liverpool Canal
Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was found in a canal.
The victim, believed to be in his 30s, was discovered with several injuries in the Leeds and Liverpool Canal near King Street, Leigh on Thursday morning, Greater Manchester Police said.
Two boys, aged 16 and 17, and a man, aged 18, have been held on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
A 21-year-old man who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder, has since been released with no further action.
Det Ch Insp Liz Hopkinson said: "We're continuing to appeal to anyone who has any information, or was in the area on Wednesday night or Thursday morning, to make contact with police as a matter of urgency."
