Covid: Hundreds gather for Manchester illegal rave
- Published
Hundreds of people who ignored Covid rules to attend an illegal rave in a city centre have been condemned as "selfish and dangerous".
People were seen singing and dancing along to a DJ set at the Castlefield Bowl outdoor arena in Manchester on Wednesday evening.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers broke up the gathering and dispersed people.
Manchester councillor Pat Karney said they were "letting Manchester down".
"If you play live music at any of these gatherings your equipment will be seized," he said.
GMP have been contacted for a comment.
Castlefield Bowl is used for outdoor gigs or gatherings such as a live screening of football matches.
