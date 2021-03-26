Frasers Group aims to 'breathe new life' into Wigan retail park
Frasers Group has promised to "breathe new life" into a retail park after purchasing it for an undisclosed sum.
Head of elevation Michael Murray said the group planned to transform Robin Retail Park in Wigan into "a modern, aspirational shopping destination".
A spokesman added that the purchase showed the group's commitment to "elevating bricks and mortar retail".
Recent data showed retail parks had been the most resilient shopping destinations during the pandemic.
The company, which is owned by Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley, includes House of Fraser, Evans Cycles, Jack Wills and Flannels.
It bought the park, which houses branches of Sports Direct and Next, from Otium Real Estate, who purchased it in March 2020 in a deal worth more than £12m.
It is the latest retail park acquisition by the group, following the purchase of Berryden Retail Park in Aberdeen in October.
Mr Murray said the group "plan to transform this retail park into a modern, aspirational shopping destination for the local area".
"We are excited to bring our new elevated retail concepts to Wigan and breathe new life into the area," he added.
