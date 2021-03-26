Greater Manchester Police: Stephen Watson confirmed as chief
The new leader of Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has said a "brighter chapter" is ahead and "rapid improvement is possible".
Stephen Watson, who has led South Yorkshire's force since 2016, has been confirmed as the next chief constable for GMP.
He succeeds Ian Hopkins, who stood down in December after GMP was put under special measures.
Mr Watson said he was "acutely aware" of the challenges facing the force.
Speaking at his appointment, he said he was "delighted" to be joining GMP.
"While much remains to be done, GMP is an immense force for good and is comprised of thousands of genuinely committed, brave and professional people," he said.
He said there was an "energy and determination" to "realise the enormous latent potential" of the force.
After serving in the Metropolitan Police, Mr Watson was appointed deputy chief constable of Durham Constabulary in 2015 and moved to South Yorkshire Police the following year.
Mr Watson will take up his post in summer.
