Ofcom tech hub to create 150 jobs in Manchester
- Published
Communications regulator Ofcom has announced plans to open a new technology hub in Manchester.
The organisation said it wanted to tap into the city's "huge array of tech, digital and data talent" as it prepared to become regulator for internet companies
The government confirmed the move last year as part of its proposed Online Harms Bill.
The Manchester hub is expected to create 150 new jobs by 2025.
The bill will introduce tighter regulation for tech and internet companies around harmful content, with penalties for those who breach a duty of care to their users.
It would give Ofcom the power to block access to online services that fail to do enough to protect children and other users.
Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden committed to bring the bill before parliament in 2021.
Ofcom said it was also expanding its operations in Cardiff, Belfast and Edinburgh.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk