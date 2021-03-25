Brian Waters death: Murder trial jury discharged
- Published
The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering a man who was tortured at a Cheshire farmhouse has been discharged.
Brian Waters, 44, was killed at Burnt House Farm near Knutsford in June 2003.
Christopher Guest More Jr, 43, denies his murder and conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm to Mr Waters and another man, Suleman Razak.
The jury at Chester Crown Court was discharged on the third day of the trial.
A new trial is expected to start at the same court on Monday.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.