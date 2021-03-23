BBC News

Stockport death: Three manslaughter arrests after death of woman, 42

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionPolice were called to a report of sudden death in Arley Grove, Adswood

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter through gross neglect after a woman was found dead at a house in Greater Manchester.

Emergency services were called to Arley Grove in the Adswood area of Stockport at 16:00 GMT on Monday.

Greater Manchester Police said they were investigating the sudden death of a 42-year-old woman.

Two men - aged 28 and 63 - and a 56-year-old woman are being held over the woman's death. Inquiries are "ongoing".

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.