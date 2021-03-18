Tameside crash: Men charged over death of boy, 8, hit by car
Two men have been charged over the death of an eight-year-old boy who was struck and killed as he crossed a road.
Safiullah Asif died in hospital shortly after he was hit by a car in Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside, in July.
Kevin Jones, 34, of Bebington in Wirral, and Thomas McGrath, 23, of Gorton Road, Stockport, are both accused of causing death by dangerous driving.
They are due before Tameside magistrates on 15 April.
Police were called to the scene of the crash in Ryecroft Street at about 20:15 GMT on 23 July.
Mr Jones also faces charges of driving without a licence or insurance.
