Man City's child sexual abuse response was 'wholly inadequate'
- Published
Allegations of child sexual abuse were met with a "wholly inadequate response" by Manchester City, who also failed to involve police, a report has found.
The club's inquiry examined the actions of paedophile youth coach Barry Bennell and two other convicted abusers.
It found bosses were worried about the club's reputation and the possibility of losing the young players Bennell had brought in.
Manchester City said it wished to apologise "publicly and unreservedly".
Bennell, who helped to spot gifted young footballers for the club, is currently serving a 34-year jail term for abusing 12 boys between 1979 and 1991.
The actions of of two other coaches, John Broome and Bill Toner, were also reviewed as part of the inquiry, with their offending spanning the 1960s through to the early 1990s.
The findings have been published at the same time as a wider review which found "institutional failings" throughout the sport.
Bennell was described in court as a "pied piper" who told young footballers he could help make their dreams come true but instead used his position to prey upon them.
He repeatedly abused boys - some up to 100 times - while promising to further their careers.
Last year it emerged eight men who were abused by Bennell were suing Manchester City over the "very serious psychiatric injuries" they continued to suffer.
Broome, who has since died, worked at a youth feeder team for Manchester City in the 1960s and was convicted of child sex offences against boys in 1971, the report said.
The review gathered evidence that he would repeatedly abuse boys in his care, both at training grounds and at his home.
Toner, who was not officially connected to Manchester City but worked as an informal scout, was jailed in 2018 after pleading guilty to a range of indecent assault charges.
He came to police attention after an alleged victim came forward in 2016 regarding claims of abuse he suffered in the early 1990s.
Manchester City could have done more to address allegations against both men, the review found.
Regarding Bennell, the findings stated "It seems to the Review Team that far too much weight was given to the potential consequences of making a false allegation or report."
It said "the possibility of losing the young players that Bennell brought to the club" was a potential reason for this, alongside "the damage that would be caused to the club's reputation".
"This was, clearly, wrong," the report added.
The report made a range of recommendations including encouraging a better culture of safeguarding, more training and education, stronger leadership and more communication and "openness".
A statement from Manchester City's board of directors said: "In addition to the personal apologies that have been made, the board wishes to apologise publicly and unreservedly for the unimaginable suffering experienced by those who were abused as a result of the club's association with these men.
"The club also extends its heartfelt regret and sympathy to the multiple family members and friends affected by these traumatic events, the ramifications of which are felt by so many to the present day."
It said the club was now "determined to play a key role in ensuring that such harmful acts are not repeated".