Handforth Parish Council opposes 'poor relations' merger
- Published
A parish council that went viral when a Zoom meeting descended into chaos has opposed a proposed merger with a neighbouring authority.
Handforth Parish Council's December meeting was watched by millions after it emerged on social media in February.
A boundary review, which began before the meeting, has suggested it should be merged with neighbouring Wilmslow.
On Tuesday, councillors refused support for the move, with one stating: "We are not the poor relations of Wilmslow".
Cheshire East Council's boundary review has stated that a planned housing development would increase Handforth's electorate and suggested Wilmslow's authority should be enlarged to incorporate the parish.
During the meeting, Handforth chairman Brian Tolver, who abstained from the poll, was accused by Councillor John Smith of quietly supporting the merger and telling a journalist it would be more "cost effective", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mr Tolver said it was "up to the residents of Handforth to make this decision".
Councillor Cynthia Samson said she would be "campaigning vigorously to stay independent [as] we are not the poor relations of Wilmslow".
"We have an excellent community," she added.
Voting against a motion to support the merger, members authorised a £2,500 leafleting campaign on the issue and agreed to canvas local opinion, ahead of the next parish council meeting in April.
