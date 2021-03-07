Appeal after towpath sex assaults near Manchester
Seven sexual assaults have taken place in the past week on towpaths near Manchester, police have said.
They are appealing for information, saying they may have been carried out by the same person.
Each assault involved the offender approaching victims from behind on a mountain bike, before touching them inappropriately while riding past.
They have occurred near the Bridgewater Canal and River Mersey in Trafford since 2 March.
Four of the assaults happened on Saturday, police said.
They are looking for the offender, who is described as being male, slim, young and about 5ft (1.52m). He is said to have been wearing dark clothing in most cases.
Sgt Helen Bagnall, from Greater Manchester Police, said: "Due to the similarity and pattern of this offending, we believe the same person is responsible.
"While thankfully no-one has been injured during these incidents, they have left the women involved understandably distressed."
