Murder accused 'dated woman four months after wife's death'
- Published
A property developer accused of killing his wife to gain £3.5m in insurance payouts was seeing another woman within months of her death, a court has heard.
Manchester Crown Court was told Donald McPherson, of Sale, Greater Manchester, joined a dating group he said was "like Tinder for widows" shortly after Paula Leeson drowned in June 2017.
He began taking funds from her account to pay off his debts of £67,000 the day after her death, the court heard.
The 47-year-old denies murder.
The court was told mother-of-one Mrs Leeson went on holiday with Mr McPherson to the Danish town of Norre Nebel in June 2017.
She drowned in a 4ft deep swimming pool three days into the trip.
'Greed, not grief'
Prosecuting, David McLachlan said Mr McPherson had taken out seven life insurance policies on his wife, who was in line to inherit her family's business, which was worth "millions".
The jury has previously heard the couple met at the business - W Leeson and Son - which specialises in ground works and skip hire.
Mrs Leeson's mother Betty said in a statement that Mr McPherson "was seeing" another woman in October 2017 and that other witnesses had said he did not cry or show emotion at her daughter's funeral.
The court also heard from Mrs Leeson's brother Neville, who said Mr McPherson had been "reluctant" to hand over his sister's phone after her death.
He said he had discovered some photos of the couple, which had been taken on the day she died, even though Mr McPherson had told police that he had found her face down in the pool when he got up and dragged her out.
The photos were found in the trash folder after her death, the jury heard.
Mr McLachlan told the court Mr McPherson was not a man of means but a "man of straw", adding: "His actions in the aftermath of her death are characterised by greed, not grief, because money was his motivation throughout."
The trial continues.
