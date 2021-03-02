Mohammed Islam: Fifth arrest over Stockport restaurant owner's death
A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the death of a restaurant owner who was hit by his own car during a robbery.
Mohammed Islam, 53, was delivering food when he was knocked down in Stockport in January, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The 18-year-old man was arrested earlier in Hyde on suspicion of conspiracy to steal.
A 14-year-old boy has previously been charged with Mr Islam's murder.
He is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court in July.
A second 14-year-old boy was also held on suspicion of murder and was bailed with conditions, GMP said.
Two 18-year-old men previously held on suspicion of conspiracy to steal have been released on bail.
Mr Islam, who owned the Marple Spice restaurant in Marple, was struck by his own car following a robbery at about 21:00 GMT on 8 January.
He was taken to hospital but died two days later.