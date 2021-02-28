BBC News

Manchester city centre crash: Three teenagers arrested

Published
image copyrightGerald England/Geograph
image captionPolice found an abandoned vehicle on the tram tracks in St Peter's Square

Three people have been arrested after a reported shooting and crash in Manchester city centre.

Police said they were called to St Peter's Square before 20:30 GMT on Saturday, where they found an abandoned vehicle on the tram tracks.

They added that no one is believed to have been injured.

Two 16-year-old boys and a man, aged 19, have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and possession of a firearm. They all remain in custody.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Supt Helen Critchley, from Greater Manchester Police, said: "We understand that this incident has no doubt caused concerns in the city centre and to people living nearby but I'd like to reassure them that a thorough investigation is under way."

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.