BBC News

Handforth Parish Council could be abolished under boundary review

Published
media captionA cutdown version of the meeting went viral

A parish council that went viral when a Zoom meeting descended into chaos could be abolished, the BBC has learned.

Handforth Parish Council became an internet sensation when a rowdy meeting featuring members being kicked out was watched by millions earlier this month.

A boundary review, which began before the meeting, has suggested it should be merged with neighbouring Wilmslow.

"It's not something I'll be voting for; Handforth needs its own council," said Cheshire East councillor Julie Smith.

Handforth councillor and Cheshire East Council mayor Barry Burkhill declined to comment on the proposals.

Mr Burkhill is facing a vote of no-confidence over his role in December's viral meeting.

Chairman Brian Tolver has been contacted for comment.

image copyrightHandforth Parish Council
image captionBarry Burkhill featured in the meeting that went viral

The parish council has attracted international attention since its meeting spiralled out of control.

Jackie Weaver found surprise fame for keeping her cool amid the sniping, laughter and disarray.

Ms Weaver, chief officer of the Cheshire Association of Local Councils, said after the clip went viral that she had received "nothing but positive support".

image captionJackie Weaver received praise for keeping her cool during the meeting

However, Cheshire Police confirmed they were currently investigating a report of "malicious communication" targeted at Ms Weaver.

The council's most recent meeting, which again descended into rows, was watched on YouTube by more than 3,500 people at one stage.

Members of the public interjected and made cat-calls throughout.

image copyrightHandforth Parish Council/YouTube
image captionDozens of members of the public joined members at the parish council's last meeting

The boundary review states that a planned housing development will increase Handforth's electorate and suggests Wilmslow should be enlarged to incorporate the parish.

A consultation on the proposed changes will run for 12 weeks.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.