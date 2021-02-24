Handforth Parish Council could be abolished under boundary review
- Published
A parish council that went viral when a Zoom meeting descended into chaos could be abolished, the BBC has learned.
Handforth Parish Council became an internet sensation when a rowdy meeting featuring members being kicked out was watched by millions earlier this month.
A boundary review, which began before the meeting, has suggested it should be merged with neighbouring Wilmslow.
"It's not something I'll be voting for; Handforth needs its own council," said Cheshire East councillor Julie Smith.
Handforth councillor and Cheshire East Council mayor Barry Burkhill declined to comment on the proposals.
Mr Burkhill is facing a vote of no-confidence over his role in December's viral meeting.
Chairman Brian Tolver has been contacted for comment.
The parish council has attracted international attention since its meeting spiralled out of control.
Jackie Weaver found surprise fame for keeping her cool amid the sniping, laughter and disarray.
Ms Weaver, chief officer of the Cheshire Association of Local Councils, said after the clip went viral that she had received "nothing but positive support".
However, Cheshire Police confirmed they were currently investigating a report of "malicious communication" targeted at Ms Weaver.
The council's most recent meeting, which again descended into rows, was watched on YouTube by more than 3,500 people at one stage.
Members of the public interjected and made cat-calls throughout.
The boundary review states that a planned housing development will increase Handforth's electorate and suggests Wilmslow should be enlarged to incorporate the parish.
A consultation on the proposed changes will run for 12 weeks.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk