Royal Oldham Hospital: Lift engineer dies in 'tragic accident'
An engineer has died in a "tragic accident" while working on a lift at the Royal Oldham Hospital.
David Jago, the hospital's chief officer said the maintenance contractor suffered serious injuries in the incident at about 09:30 GMT.
He said the news of the man's death had been an "awful shock" to everyone at the hospital but added that investigations were ongoing.
"Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and colleagues."
In a statement, Mr Jago said: "Officers from the Fire Service and Greater Manchester Police are currently on site at The Royal Oldham Hospital following a tragic accident this morning involving one of our lifts that an maintenance engineer contractor was working on.
"We can confirm that the engineer suffered serious injuries and has sadly died.
"His family have been informed and are being supported," he added.
The Health and Safety Executive has been notified.