Prestwich death: Murder arrest over woman found dead at flat
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a woman at a flat.
Greater Manchester Police said the 29-year-old woman was found dead at the property in Sherbourne Court in Prestwich, Bury, at about 12:25 GMT on Sunday.
The arrested 30-year-old man remains in police custody for questioning.
Det Ch Insp Kate Atton said anyone with information about the woman's death should contact the force.
