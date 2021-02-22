Denton fire: People back home after major warehouse blaze
- Published
A warehouse fire which was declared a major incident has been brought under control after firefighters battled the blaze for eight hours.
Homes in Denton, Greater Manchester, were evacuated and two motorways were closed by the "significant blaze" at the three-storey building.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said the fire was under control by about 21:30 GMT on Sunday.
People were allowed to return to their homes shortly after.
The warehouse was home to Tameside Self Storage, which provides individual units for personal storage.
In a statement, the firm said it was believed the fire had "only impacted one of several buildings we have on-site and not the whole facility".
"For those customers affected by this, we will be in touch as soon as we can with an update as and when we get more information," it said.
The company added that people should not to try and enter the site for their own safety.
'Pockets of fire'
Firefighters worked through the night to monitor the fire and make sure it was fully extinguished.
At its height about 125 firefighters, 25 engines and three aerial appliances tackled the blaze, which was first reported at 13:15 when plumes of smoke were seen over the M60 and M67.
The M67 was temporarily shut in both directions between Junction 2 (A57) near Kingston and the M60 at Junction 24 Denton Island.
GMFRS area manager Stewart Forshaw said late on Sunday: "Thanks to the tireless and professional work of our firefighters, we are now in control of this incident.
"I would also like to thank the local community for their support and co-operation on what has been a difficult day.
"Crews will remain at the scene overnight monitoring the incident and extinguishing the pockets of fire that remain."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk