Fire crews tackle 'significant' Denton warehouse blaze
Fire crews are tackling a "significant blaze" at a three-storey warehouse near two motorways.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said about 125 firefighters, 25 engines and three aerial appliances were dealing with the fire on Holland Street in Denton, Greater Manchester.
The fire was reported at about 13:50 GMT, with motorists seeing large plumes of smoke over the nearby M60 and M67.
Area manager Stewart Forshaw said the fire was "well-developed".
He added that firefighters were "working incredibly hard to bring this incident under control".
The M67 has been shut in both directions between Junction 2 (A57) near Kingston and the M60 at Junction 24 Denton Island.
Local bus services have also been affected.
Mr Forshaw, who is in charge of the emergency response, said the "first crews on scene were met with a well-developed fire and more support was quickly mobilised to deal with the blaze".
"The incident is causing a large smoke plume that is affecting the local community and can be seen across the county," he said.
"I would ask those who are affected by the smoke to keep their doors and windows closed and to avoid the area."
He added that it was "likely" the firefighters would be on site "throughout the evening and into tomorrow as we continue to deal with this incident".
