Moston stabbing: Third murder arrest over death
- Published
A third person has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the fatal stabbing of a father.
Alan Murphy was attacked on Whitstable Road in Moston, Manchester, at about 04:45 GMT on Thursday.
The 39-year-old was taken to hospital with wounds in his chest and arm but later died.
The arrest of the 25-year-old man follows previous arrests of another man, aged 26, and a 43-year-old woman on suspicion of murder.
All three remain in custody.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.