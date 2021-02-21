BBC News

Moston stabbing: Third murder arrest over death

image copyrightFamily handout
image captionMr Murphy died in hospital after being attacked in the street in Moston

A third person has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the fatal stabbing of a father.

Alan Murphy was attacked on Whitstable Road in Moston, Manchester, at about 04:45 GMT on Thursday.

The 39-year-old was taken to hospital with wounds in his chest and arm but later died.

The arrest of the 25-year-old man follows previous arrests of another man, aged 26, and a 43-year-old woman on suspicion of murder.

All three remain in custody.

