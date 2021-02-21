BBC News

Men found in loft as police discover £200k cannabis farm

Published
image copyrightGMP
image captionOfficers found four rooms with 90 plants

Two men were found hiding in a loft when police discovered a cannabis farm estimated to be worth up to £200,000.

Officers found 90 plants - up to 1.4m (4ft 7in) tall - across four rooms at the property in Grindleton Avenue, Manchester, on Saturday.

The electric meter for the property had been bypassed.

A 20-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of cannabis production and abstracting electricity and remain in custody for questioning.

image copyrightGMP
image captionThe plants are estimated to have a street value of up to £200,000

Greater Manchester Police said officers found the farm after a report of "unusual activity" on the residential road in Wythenshawe.

Insp Bree Lanyon appealed for information, adding that the discovery "has been successful in removing a significant amount of cannabis from our streets".

image copyrightGoogle
image captionPolice found the farm in a property on Grindleton Avenue

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.