Men found in loft as police discover £200k cannabis farm
Two men were found hiding in a loft when police discovered a cannabis farm estimated to be worth up to £200,000.
Officers found 90 plants - up to 1.4m (4ft 7in) tall - across four rooms at the property in Grindleton Avenue, Manchester, on Saturday.
The electric meter for the property had been bypassed.
A 20-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of cannabis production and abstracting electricity and remain in custody for questioning.
Greater Manchester Police said officers found the farm after a report of "unusual activity" on the residential road in Wythenshawe.
Insp Bree Lanyon appealed for information, adding that the discovery "has been successful in removing a significant amount of cannabis from our streets".
